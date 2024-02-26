© 2024 WVAS
We celebrate Black History Month!

Smith released from prison

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 26, 2024 at 10:05 AM EST

Aaron Cody Smith, a former Montgomery police officer, is now a free according to news outlets.

The 31-year-old was released from an Alabama prison Thursday morning.

Wednesday, a judge granted Smith his “Rule 32″ petition, a motion that allows a defendant to challenge their conviction in the same court they were convicted in.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, took over the case two weeks ago from Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey.

Marshall issued a statement Wednesday saying in part “Mr. Smith has pleaded guilty to the offense for which he was convicted, in exchange for returning to his family.

Montgomery County DA Daryl Bailey also issued a statement, “I am happy that this convicted killer finally confessed to intentionally killing Greg Gunn.”

The Smith family told WSFA 12 News they would speak at some point in the future, but Gunn’s sister said, “My brother loved this city. This city killed him. Justice was not served. Justice was not served."
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
