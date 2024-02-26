Smith released from prison

Aaron Cody Smith, a former Montgomery police officer, is now a free according to news outlets.

The 31-year-old was released from an Alabama prison Thursday morning.

Wednesday, a judge granted Smith his “Rule 32″ petition, a motion that allows a defendant to challenge their conviction in the same court they were convicted in.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, took over the case two weeks ago from Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey.

Marshall issued a statement Wednesday saying in part “Mr. Smith has pleaded guilty to the offense for which he was convicted, in exchange for returning to his family.

Montgomery County DA Daryl Bailey also issued a statement, “I am happy that this convicted killer finally confessed to intentionally killing Greg Gunn.”

The Smith family told WSFA 12 News they would speak at some point in the future, but Gunn’s sister said, “My brother loved this city. This city killed him. Justice was not served. Justice was not served."