Higher Education Day at the Capitol

Mascots from 14 colleges and universities from across Alabama including Alabama State University’s Stinger gathered on the steps of the Alabama State House Thursday for Higher Education day in Montgomery.

ASU’s Mighty Marching Hornets led a parade of students to the State House.

Organizer Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone has championed the value of higher education in the state for nearly 25 years.

Student Government Association leaders from the 14 state’s public universities signed a statewide pledge of support.

The poster was presented to Governor Kay Ivey during lunch on the lawn of the state Capitol.