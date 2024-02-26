© 2024 WVAS
Child's body found in pond

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 26, 2024 at 10:03 AM EST

A death investigation is being conducted Thursday in Montgomery following the recovery of a child’s body from a pond Wednesday afternoon.

Montgomery police report around 3 p.m. Wednesday authorities were called to the 8400 block of Eastchase Parkway in reference to a child in the pond.

First responders report finding a male child who had been removed from the pond by maintenance personnel.

Officials report the father was also on the scene.

The child was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
