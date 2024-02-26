Child's body found in pond

A death investigation is being conducted Thursday in Montgomery following the recovery of a child’s body from a pond Wednesday afternoon.

Montgomery police report around 3 p.m. Wednesday authorities were called to the 8400 block of Eastchase Parkway in reference to a child in the pond.

First responders report finding a male child who had been removed from the pond by maintenance personnel.

Officials report the father was also on the scene.

The child was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead.