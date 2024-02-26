16th Street Baptist Church Fundraising Campaign

On Sunday, February 18, 2024, the historic 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham will launch a $7.5 million capital fundraising campaign.

The funds will be used to preserve historic buildings, construct a state-of-the-art visitors and educational center, and support social justice programs.

Pastor, Rev. Arthur Price, Jr, says, "The 16th Street Baptist Church has played a pivotal role in the civil rights movement, reminding us of the struggles and sacrifices endured for equality.”

More information about the campaign can be found online at www.16thStreetBaptistChurch/Campaign.org or call 205.251.9402.