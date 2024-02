Southern Homes & Gardens is closing. CEO Lamar Thompson says the decision has been made to focus on the strongest areas of our business, manufacturing in Asia, wholesale live plants and real estate.

The Vaughn Road store will officially close on March 31, 2024. The facility has been purchased by the Christchurch Anglican.

The other stores in the area, including Capitol’s Rosemont Gardens and Caffco Floral Outlet will not be affected.