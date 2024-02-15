New Rosa Parks statue unveiled

A new statue commemorating civil rights legend Rosa Parks was unveiled to a crowd Wednesday morning in Montgomery.

The Equal Justice Initiative unveiled the statue at the Legacy Plaza.

EJI Director Bryan Stevenson says "this Black History month, on Valentine's Day, there are many of us who want to express our love, appreciation and gratitude to Mrs. Rosa Parks."

Parks’ statue was created by the notable Atlanta-based sculptor Basil Watson who recently created a statue of Dr. King for the city of Atlanta near the Mercedes-Benz stadium.

Pictures and videos can be seen on the WVAS Facebook page.