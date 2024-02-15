© 2024 WVAS
We celebrate Black History Month!

New Rosa Parks statue unveiled

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 15, 2024 at 4:37 PM EST

A new statue commemorating civil rights legend Rosa Parks was unveiled to a crowd Wednesday morning in Montgomery.

The Equal Justice Initiative unveiled the statue at the Legacy Plaza.

EJI Director Bryan Stevenson says "this Black History month, on Valentine's Day, there are many of us who want to express our love, appreciation and gratitude to Mrs. Rosa Parks."

Parks’ statue was created by the notable Atlanta-based sculptor Basil Watson who recently created a statue of Dr. King for the city of Atlanta near the Mercedes-Benz stadium.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
