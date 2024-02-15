© 2024 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We celebrate Black History Month!

New jobs coming to Macon county

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 15, 2024 at 3:58 PM EST

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $250,000 grant to incentivize a new industry to build in Macon County and create nearly 300 jobs.

The Macon County Commission will use the Community Development Block Grant funds to provide infrastructure required for Trendco USA to locate in Regional East Alabama Logistics (REAL) Park.

Trendco will produce high quality nitrile gloves used in medical professions.

It plans to hire 292 people over a first five-year period to start its operation.

In June 2023, Gov. Ivey awarded a $500,000 grant to provide infrastructure for Samkee to locate in Tuskegee’s Commerce Park.

Samkee, an automobile parts supplier for Hyundai Motor Co. in Montgomery, plans to hire 170 people.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan