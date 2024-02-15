New jobs coming to Macon county

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $250,000 grant to incentivize a new industry to build in Macon County and create nearly 300 jobs.

The Macon County Commission will use the Community Development Block Grant funds to provide infrastructure required for Trendco USA to locate in Regional East Alabama Logistics (REAL) Park.

Trendco will produce high quality nitrile gloves used in medical professions.

It plans to hire 292 people over a first five-year period to start its operation.

In June 2023, Gov. Ivey awarded a $500,000 grant to provide infrastructure for Samkee to locate in Tuskegee’s Commerce Park.

Samkee, an automobile parts supplier for Hyundai Motor Co. in Montgomery, plans to hire 170 people.