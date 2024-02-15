ASU gears up for the Home Depot's Retool Your School

It’s the 15th Anniversary of the Retool Your School program sponsored by Home Depot.

This year more than 10 million dollars will be awarded to Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The grants can be used for campus projects, career development, and scholarships.

The public is encouraged to vote for their favorite schools.

Alabama State University has been the recipient of the grants for several years.

The institutions with the most votes will receive grants from $40,000 to $150,000 per school.

Voting begins on Monday, Feb. 26, and ends Sunday, March 24.

There is no limit on voting for your favorite HBCU each day until voting closes. Vote at RetoolYourSchool.com/vote/.