We celebrate Black History Month!

ASU gears up for the Home Depot's Retool Your School

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 15, 2024 at 4:11 PM EST

It’s the 15th Anniversary of the Retool Your School program sponsored by Home Depot.

This year more than 10 million dollars will be awarded to Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The grants can be used for campus projects, career development, and scholarships.

The public is encouraged to vote for their favorite schools.

Alabama State University has been the recipient of the grants for several years.

The institutions with the most votes will receive grants from $40,000 to $150,000 per school.

Voting begins on Monday, Feb. 26, and ends Sunday, March 24.

There is no limit on voting for your favorite HBCU each day until voting closes. Vote at RetoolYourSchool.com/vote/.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
