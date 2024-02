A number of Alabama Power customers are reeling after receiving higher energy bills last month.

A recent petition calling for the power company to lower costs has garnered nearly 5,000 signatures.

Michael Keith Jordan with Alabama Power says customers can get help by going online at www.alabamapower.com.

The company also recommends customers in need reach out to resources such as Project SHARE, LIHEAP and ABC Trust Fund for help affording their power bills.