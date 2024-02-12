© 2024 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We celebrate Black History Month!

Lottery bill in Alabama

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 12, 2024 at 8:13 PM EST

Alabama lawmakers could cast their first votes next week on sweeping gambling legislation to allow a state lottery, sports betting and casinos in the Deep South state.

If approved by lawmakers, the proposal would go before Alabama voters in the November general election.

Lawmakers have two bills , one is a proposed amendment to the Alabama Constitution to allow gambling.

The other is a 143-page bill detailing operating specifics including where the casinos would be located and how gambling would be regulated.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan