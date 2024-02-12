Lottery bill in Alabama

Alabama lawmakers could cast their first votes next week on sweeping gambling legislation to allow a state lottery, sports betting and casinos in the Deep South state.

If approved by lawmakers, the proposal would go before Alabama voters in the November general election.

Lawmakers have two bills , one is a proposed amendment to the Alabama Constitution to allow gambling.

The other is a 143-page bill detailing operating specifics including where the casinos would be located and how gambling would be regulated.