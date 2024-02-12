Honda issues recall

Honda has issued a recall of nearly a million vehicles in the U.S. due to a faulty sensor that may cause the front passenger airbags to inflate.

Honda Pilot, Accord, Civic sedan, HR-V and Odyssey models from the 2020 through 2022 model years are some of the models impacted.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the front passenger seat weight sensor may crack and not turn off the airbag as designed.

The sensors are designed to disable the airbags if children or small adults are in the seats.

Dealers will replace the seat sensors at no cost to owners. Owners will be notified starting March 18, 2024.