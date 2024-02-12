© 2024 WVAS
Honda issues recall

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 12, 2024 at 1:50 PM EST

Honda has issued a recall of nearly a million vehicles in the U.S. due to a faulty sensor that may cause the front passenger airbags to inflate.

Honda Pilot, Accord, Civic sedan, HR-V and Odyssey models from the 2020 through 2022 model years are some of the models impacted.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the front passenger seat weight sensor may crack and not turn off the airbag as designed.

The sensors are designed to disable the airbags if children or small adults are in the seats.

Dealers will replace the seat sensors at no cost to owners. Owners will be notified starting March 18, 2024.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
