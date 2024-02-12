© 2024 WVAS
We celebrate Black History Month!

F-35 jets arrive in Montgomery

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 12, 2024 at 8:10 PM EST

Governor Kay Ivey attended a ceremony at Dannelly Field Friday to welcome the new F-35A fighter jets.

Dannelly Field is the home of the 187th Fighter Wing, considered the United States Air Force’s most dependable combat unit.

Ivey says “It’s a clear reminder that our state is at the forefront of defending freedom, not just for ourselves, but for future generations.”

The new aircraft will bring about 2,000 jobs either directly or indirectly and nearly two billion dollars to the area.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
