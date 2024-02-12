F-35 jets arrive in Montgomery

Governor Kay Ivey attended a ceremony at Dannelly Field Friday to welcome the new F-35A fighter jets.

Dannelly Field is the home of the 187th Fighter Wing, considered the United States Air Force’s most dependable combat unit.

Ivey says “It’s a clear reminder that our state is at the forefront of defending freedom, not just for ourselves, but for future generations.”

The new aircraft will bring about 2,000 jobs either directly or indirectly and nearly two billion dollars to the area.