We celebrate Black History Month!

ASU hosts Black History Symposium

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 12, 2024 at 2:08 PM EST

Alabama State University is celebrating Black History Month.

Students, faculty, staff and the community attended Thursday’s Civil Rights Symposium at ASU with Adam Harris, a staff writer for the nationally recognized magazine, The Atlantic.

Harris is also the best-selling author of "The State Must Provide: The Definitive History of Racial Inequality in Higher Education."

Former ASU administrator Dr. John Knight was also a guest speaker. 

Knight was the lead plaintiff in the landmark Federal Court lawsuit titled Knight vs. Alabama, which found the state of Alabama guilty of racism in funding.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
