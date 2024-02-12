ASU hosts Black History Symposium

Alabama State University is celebrating Black History Month.

Students, faculty, staff and the community attended Thursday’s Civil Rights Symposium at ASU with Adam Harris, a staff writer for the nationally recognized magazine, The Atlantic.

Harris is also the best-selling author of "The State Must Provide: The Definitive History of Racial Inequality in Higher Education."

Former ASU administrator Dr. John Knight was also a guest speaker.

Knight was the lead plaintiff in the landmark Federal Court lawsuit titled Knight vs. Alabama, which found the state of Alabama guilty of racism in funding.