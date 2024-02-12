© 2024 WVAS
ASU Colonel receives nomination for US Marshall

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 12, 2024 at 1:58 PM EST

Alabama State University’s Col. John E. Richardson is set to become the U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of Alabama.

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday his nomination for Richardson.

The White House Press released a statement saying “This official will be indispensable to upholding the rule of law and was chosen for his devotion to enforcing the law, his professionalism, his experience and credentials, and his dedication to pursuing equal justice for all.”

In 2014, Richardson worked as director of the Alabama Department of Public Safety in 2014 and retired from the state in 2017.

Richardson has been the executive assistant to the president of Alabama State University since 2017.

Congresswoman Terri Sewell celebrated Richardson’s nomination saying in part, “Colonel Richardson is a man of great integrity and valor.”
