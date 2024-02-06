© 2024 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We celebrate Black History Month!

Birmingham Promise Scholarship helps students into ASU

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 6, 2024 at 3:29 PM EST

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin recently visited Montgomery as the guest speaker of the 124th Founders’ Day Convocation at Alabama State University.

Mayor Woodfin talked about the connection between ASU and the Magic City including Birmingham seniors who will be attending ASU through the Birmingham Promise Scholarship program.

ASU's vice president for Institutional Advancement and the executive director of the ASU Foundation, (ret.) Colonel Gregory Clark says nearly 100 Birmingham students will be attending ASU in the Fall of 2024 thanks to the Promise scholarships.

The funds can be used to help pay tuition and mandatory fees.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan