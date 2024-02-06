Birmingham Promise Scholarship helps students into ASU

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin recently visited Montgomery as the guest speaker of the 124th Founders’ Day Convocation at Alabama State University.

Mayor Woodfin talked about the connection between ASU and the Magic City including Birmingham seniors who will be attending ASU through the Birmingham Promise Scholarship program.

ASU's vice president for Institutional Advancement and the executive director of the ASU Foundation, (ret.) Colonel Gregory Clark says nearly 100 Birmingham students will be attending ASU in the Fall of 2024 thanks to the Promise scholarships.

The funds can be used to help pay tuition and mandatory fees.