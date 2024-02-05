Groundbreaking for Freedom Village

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed along with representatives from the city and housing organizations took part in the ground breaking ceremony of The Freedom Village.

The ceremony took place on Montgomery’s west side. It will feature 56 senior housing units and will open by January 2025.

Desmond Wilson, Community Development for the City of Montgomery says they have been working on this project for quite some time.

Partnerships include the Community Action Partnership of North Alabama, the Alabama Housing Finance Authority, the City of Montgomery and the Housing Urban Development.