We celebrate Black History Month!

Groundbreaking for Freedom Village

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 5, 2024 at 1:58 PM EST

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed along with representatives from the city and housing organizations took part in the ground breaking ceremony of The Freedom Village.

The ceremony took place on Montgomery’s west side. It will feature 56 senior housing units and will open by January 2025.

Desmond Wilson, Community Development for the City of Montgomery says they have been working on this project for quite some time.

Partnerships include the Community Action Partnership of North Alabama, the Alabama Housing Finance Authority, the City of Montgomery and the Housing Urban Development.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
