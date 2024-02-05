© 2024 WVAS
Customers complain about high electricity bills

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 5, 2024 at 1:53 PM EST

Residents in Alabama are getting sticker shock over their electricity bills. An online petition now has thousands of signatures urging Alabama Power to reduce their costs.

The company released a statement saying in part, “The recent cold wave has led to increased electricity usage, resulting in higher bills for many customers.

For anyone we serve facing difficulties, please contact us to discuss payment options at www.alabamapower.com.

In coordination with the Alabama Public Service Commission, Alabama Power commits not to disconnect customers due to non-payment through March 15th.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
