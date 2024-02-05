Customers complain about high electricity bills

Residents in Alabama are getting sticker shock over their electricity bills. An online petition now has thousands of signatures urging Alabama Power to reduce their costs.

The company released a statement saying in part, “The recent cold wave has led to increased electricity usage, resulting in higher bills for many customers.

For anyone we serve facing difficulties, please contact us to discuss payment options at www.alabamapower.com.

In coordination with the Alabama Public Service Commission, Alabama Power commits not to disconnect customers due to non-payment through March 15th.