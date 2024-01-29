County makes parking spaces for wounded veterans

Montgomery County announced there are now 12 new dedicated parking spots for combat-wounded veterans.

Wounded veterans will be able to park to the nearest entrances at County parks and Probate/Revenue Annex facilities.

The spaces are marked with the Purple Heart medal, the United States military’s decoration awarded to those injured or killed while serving.

Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton. “This is a small way for us to show our gratitude and give back!”

The markers are located in Central Alabama including the Montgomery County Probate/Revenue Annex East, Flatwood Community Center, Elton Dean, Sr. Park, Pintlala Park, Ramer Park, Snowdoun Park, Catoma Park, Waugh Park, and Wayne Enzor Park.