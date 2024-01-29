© 2024 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Happy New Year!

County makes parking spaces for wounded veterans

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 29, 2024 at 7:01 PM EST

Montgomery County announced there are now 12 new dedicated parking spots for combat-wounded veterans.

Wounded veterans will be able to park to the nearest entrances at County parks and Probate/Revenue Annex facilities.

The spaces are marked with the Purple Heart medal, the United States military’s decoration awarded to those injured or killed while serving.

Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton. “This is a small way for us to show our gratitude and give back!”

The markers are located in Central Alabama including the Montgomery County Probate/Revenue Annex East, Flatwood Community Center, Elton Dean, Sr. Park, Pintlala Park, Ramer Park, Snowdoun Park, Catoma Park, Waugh Park, and Wayne Enzor Park.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan