Montgomery police have arrested a man on drug trafficking charges.

Reports say 52-year-old Orlando Powell was arrested on Tuesday around 4 p.m. near West Edgemont Avenue and Gaston Avenue.

Authorities charged Powell with trafficking cocaine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.

Powell is in the Montgomery County Detention Facility. His bond is set at more than 1.2 million dollars.