© 2024 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Happy New Year!

Wetumpka firefighter pleads guilty to sex crime

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 24, 2024 at 2:25 PM EST

A former Wetumpka firefighter has pleaded guilty to several criminal charges in a sex abuse case according to law enforcement.

31-year-old John Cole Carter entered guilty pleas for transmitting obscene material, possession of child pornography, second-degree sex abuse, electronic solicitation of a child, and enticing a child for immoral purposes.

Carter was arrested in June of 2023 after the victim’s father filed a complaint with the Wetumpka Police Department.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan