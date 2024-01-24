Wetumpka firefighter pleads guilty to sex crime

A former Wetumpka firefighter has pleaded guilty to several criminal charges in a sex abuse case according to law enforcement.

31-year-old John Cole Carter entered guilty pleas for transmitting obscene material, possession of child pornography, second-degree sex abuse, electronic solicitation of a child, and enticing a child for immoral purposes.

Carter was arrested in June of 2023 after the victim’s father filed a complaint with the Wetumpka Police Department.