YMCA of Greater Montgomery, Chief Executive Officer Gary A. Cobbs is leaving his position after ten years of service.

During his tenure, Cobb created the Brown Bag Bus; its a program to combat food insecurity and serving on several community boards.

YMCA of Greater Montgomery Executive board member Sim Sippial will serve until a permanent replacement is found.

Sippial has volunteered with the organization for nearly 50 years. He was also Montgomery’s Man of the Year in 2016.