Remembering the life and legacy of Dr. King

https://cpa.ds.npr.org/weaa/audio/2018/04/william_bill_lucy-_julius_white_interview_2018_mlk50.mp3

The nation pauses to reflect one of the most heartbreaking days in American history. It was April 4, 1968 when an assassin’s bullet struck and killed civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as he stood on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis Tennessee.

Dr. King was in Memphis, Tennessee to help support 1,300 striking sanitation workers in their fight for better pay, safer working conditions. One of the few surviving organizers of that strike is William “Bill” Lucy. Mr. Lucy talked with WVAS' Julius White about his recollection of the conditions that led to the strike, meeting Dr. King and the sad day Dr. King was gunned down.