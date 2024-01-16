Dildine accepts new job

Alabama Shakespeare Festival’s Artistic Director, Rick Dildine is leaving Montgomery.

Dildine has accepted a new position as the Artistic Director at Children’s Theatre Company in Minneapolis, MN.

His list of achievements includes directing A Christmas Carol, A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Cabaret.

Dildine says in part, “ASF gave me the opportunity to create some marvelous pieces of theatre and developed partnerships with the Montgomery Public Schools, Alabama State University, and the Equal Justice Initiative.”

His last day will be on June 30, 2024.