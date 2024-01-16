Crime Report

Federal Prison Sentence

A Montgomery man will spend 12 years in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine and other charges.

Thursday, a federal judge sentenced 38-year-old Dock Atkinson to 144 months in prison plus five years of supervised release.

Court records show law enforcement stopped Atkinson for a traffic violation on November 5, 2022, in Montgomery.

In the vehicle, Atkinson had a handgun and about 150 grams of methamphetamine.

Atkinson, a convicted felon, admitted to having the gun and the drugs during a 2023 plea hearing.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program linking law enforcement and communities they serve to reduce violent crime.

Union Springs man missing nearly a year

Union Springs Police are continuing to search for Steven Bryan Peel.

Investigators say Peel has been missing since Sunday, August 6, 2023.

Peel was last seen in the area of Locke Court in Union Springs, Alabama, wearing denim jeans and an unknown shirt.

Peel is described as a 37-year-old white male, 5’09” in height and weighing

around165 lbs. He has three tattoos, one of a female with her back turned on his left forearm, a rose tattoo on his right arm, and his last name on the right side of his back.

His family is concerned and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

Runaway Montgomery Teen

A 16-year-old girl has run away in Montgomery.

Montgomery Police are searching for Kelsey Eagle, she was last seen by her mother on Wednesday, January 4, 2024, in Montgomery, Alabama.

Investigators say Kelsey is described as a black female, weighing 155 lbs. standing at 5'4'' tall.

Kelsey’s mother is desperately seeking her daughter’s whereabouts.

Montgomery investigators ask anyone with information regarding this case to immediately contact law enforcement or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.