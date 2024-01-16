© 2024 WVAS
Happy New Year!

Bodies of former inmates missing organs

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 16, 2024 at 3:23 PM EST

The bodies of two men who died while incarcerated in Alabama's prison system were missing their hearts or other organs when returned to their families, a federal lawsuit alleges.

The family of Brandon Clay Dotson, who died in a state prison in November, filed a federal lawsuit last month against the Alabama Department of Corrections and others saying his body was decomposing and his heart was missing when his remains were returned to his family.

In a court filing in the case last week, the daughter of Charles Edward Singleton, another deceased inmate, said her father's body was missing all of his internal organs when it was returned in 2021.

Lauren Faraino, an attorney representing Dotson's family, said via email Wednesday the experience of multiple families shows this is “absolutely part of a pattern.”

The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment late Wednesday afternoon to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie Hogan
