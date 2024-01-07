Bass Pro Shop Swimmer

A man crashed his car outside a Bass Pro Shop in Alabama, stripped down to his birthday suit and plunged into the giant aquarium inside the store according to Leeds Police.

It took place Thursday night in front of shocked customers in the town just outside Birmingham according to the Leeds Police Chief Paul Irwin.

The 42-year-old Alabama man did a “cannonball” leap into the aquarium and then stood under a waterfall.

He left the water to yell at two officers, then dove back into the aquarium, police said. Irwin says the man was in the water for about five minutes before officers arrived.

The man eventually climbed over the side of the aquarium and fell to the concrete floor below. Police then apprehended him, the news site Al.com reported.

He faces several charges including public lewdness, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.