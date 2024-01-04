Bomb threats in Montgomery

© 2024 WVAS
WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 4, 2024 at 11:33 AM EST

Jewish entities in Alabama are keeping vigilant following recent bomb threats.

The Jewish Federation of Central Alabama reported six of the seven Jewish centers in Central Alabama received a bomb threat through an email during the month of December.

Executive Director Philip Ensler says there is a rise in anti-Semitism and hate crimes in general.

Ensler says he will continue to work for peace, understanding and diversity.

The Dec.16, 2023 incident remains under investigation.
