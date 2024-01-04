Bomb threats in Montgomery
Jewish entities in Alabama are keeping vigilant following recent bomb threats.
The Jewish Federation of Central Alabama reported six of the seven Jewish centers in Central Alabama received a bomb threat through an email during the month of December.
Executive Director Philip Ensler says there is a rise in anti-Semitism and hate crimes in general.
Ensler says he will continue to work for peace, understanding and diversity.
The Dec.16, 2023 incident remains under investigation.