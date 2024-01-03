© 2024 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Happy New Year!

Theft at sports store in Prattville

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 3, 2024 at 3:56 PM EST

Prattville Police are investigating a felony theft and need your help in identifying the suspect.

Investigators say a suspect, identified as a black female, stole nearly 700 dollars’ worth of Nike clothing around 10:00 am on December 14, 2023, at Hibbett Sports.

The store is located at 2736 Legends Parkway, Prattville, AL.

The woman was seen leaving in a grey in-color Honda passenger car.

She is wanted for one count of theft of property 3rd degree, which is a Class C felony.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward.

If you have any information, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan