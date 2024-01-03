Theft at sports store in Prattville

Prattville Police are investigating a felony theft and need your help in identifying the suspect.

Investigators say a suspect, identified as a black female, stole nearly 700 dollars’ worth of Nike clothing around 10:00 am on December 14, 2023, at Hibbett Sports.

The store is located at 2736 Legends Parkway, Prattville, AL.

The woman was seen leaving in a grey in-color Honda passenger car.

She is wanted for one count of theft of property 3rd degree, which is a Class C felony.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward.

If you have any information, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP.