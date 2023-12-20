© 2023 WVAS
MPS receives a "D" rating

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published December 20, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST

The Alabama State Department of Education has released its 2022-23 report card on school performance.

The report card covers public and charter schools with categories in achievement, graduation rate and student absenteeism.

Montgomery County Schools received a D rating.

Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Melvin J. Brown released a statement saying in part, “We acknowledge the current challenges reflected in our 2022-2023 Alabama State Report Card data and the urgency in which we need to address it. We anticipated our results and were not surprised by any of them.

The most significant impact of our decline on the report card from a C to a D, results from points earned in the Graduation Rate and College and Career Readiness scores.

As referenced in our MPS State of the Schools address delivered in September, we have already begun to utilize our data to make stark and lasting changes to how we address this work.”

Montgomery’s charter school, LEAD Academy was given an F rating while Autauga County and Elmore County Schools received a B rating.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
