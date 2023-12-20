MPS receives a "D" rating

The Alabama State Department of Education has released its 2022-23 report card on school performance.

The report card covers public and charter schools with categories in achievement, graduation rate and student absenteeism.

Montgomery County Schools received a D rating.

Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Melvin J. Brown released a statement saying in part, “We acknowledge the current challenges reflected in our 2022-2023 Alabama State Report Card data and the urgency in which we need to address it. We anticipated our results and were not surprised by any of them.

The most significant impact of our decline on the report card from a C to a D, results from points earned in the Graduation Rate and College and Career Readiness scores.

As referenced in our MPS State of the Schools address delivered in September, we have already begun to utilize our data to make stark and lasting changes to how we address this work.”

Montgomery’s charter school, LEAD Academy was given an F rating while Autauga County and Elmore County Schools received a B rating.

