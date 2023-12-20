© 2023 WVAS
Happy Holidays!

Montgomery Chamber of Commerce 151st Annual Meeting

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published December 20, 2023 at 1:04 PM EST
Montgomery, Alabama, USA with the State Capitol at dawn.

The Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce held its 151st Annual Meeting Tuesday.

The hallmark event celebrated the city’s achievements from 2019 through 2023 with new businesses, new jobs and record-breaking investments.

Montgomery boasts $3.6 billion in capital investment and more than four thousand announced new jobs from 2019 through 2023.

Anna Buckalew, Montgomery Chamber President said “Elected leaders, business leaders, and community leaders partnered together to drive growth and progress in Montgomery and the capital region.

Governor Kay Ivey called the capital city “one of Alabama’s brightest stars.”

LaBarron Boone, the 2023 Chairman of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce and Principal, Beasley Allen Law Firm, said “It’s also been an extraordinary time of growing momentum for Montgomery.”

Bryan Stevenson, Founder of The Equal Justice Initiative was Tuesday’s keynote speaker who said, “I believe our city can represent something that the world desperately needs to see.”

Caryn Hughes, Market President, ServisFirst Bank, took the gavel as 2024 Chairperson.
