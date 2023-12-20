Eleven charged with possession of machine guns

A federal grand jury has charged 11 people in Montgomery with possessing machine guns.

Several law enforcement agencies held a press conference Friday morning in Montgomery to discuss the machine-gun charges.

Officials say the firearms were transformed from a semi automatic into a fully automatic through a device called “switches.”

Special Agent Ashley Lightner with theAlabama Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives says the toy-size piece of metal is a danger to the community and law enforcement.

Investigators including the Montgomery Police Department, ATF and the U.S. Marshals Service.

