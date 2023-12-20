© 2023 WVAS
Eleven charged with possession of machine guns

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published December 20, 2023 at 12:54 PM EST

A federal grand jury has charged 11 people in Montgomery with possessing machine guns.

Several law enforcement agencies held a press conference Friday morning in Montgomery to discuss the machine-gun charges.

Officials say the firearms were transformed from a semi automatic into a fully automatic through a device called “switches.”

Special Agent Ashley Lightner with theAlabama Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives says the toy-size piece of metal is a danger to the community and law enforcement.

Investigators including the Montgomery Police Department, ATF and the U.S. Marshals Service.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
