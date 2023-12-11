Fly MGM for the Holidays

It’s the holiday season and many are looking to fly the friendly skies. The Montgomery Regional Airport is inviting the public to travel locally.

Marketing and Communications Director Brittney Jones Dabney says flying MGM can save travelers time and frustration.

The Montgomery Regional Airport is offering a TSA PreCheck enrollment event from December 18th-December 22nd from 9 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. According to the website, the program is open to U.S. citizens, U.S. Nationals and lawful permanent residents.