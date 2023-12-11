© 2023 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Happy Holidays!

Fly MGM for the Holidays

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published December 11, 2023 at 6:58 PM EST

It’s the holiday season and many are looking to fly the friendly skies. The Montgomery Regional Airport is inviting the public to travel locally.

Marketing and Communications Director Brittney Jones Dabney says flying MGM can save travelers time and frustration.

The Montgomery Regional Airport is offering a TSA PreCheck enrollment event from December 18th-December 22nd from 9 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. According to the website, the program is open to U.S. citizens, U.S. Nationals and lawful permanent residents.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan