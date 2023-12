A local news outlet reports the first F-35 fighter jets have arrived at Montgomery’s Dannelly Field this week.

On Wednesday, three combat jets landed at the Alabama Air National Guard’s 187th Fighter Wing.

The new F-35s are equipped with radar, R-F energy and other technology.

There are plans to add 20 jets over the next year.

Lt. Col. Kevin Pugh, the director of this project, predicts the jets will have an economic impact of nearly $2 billion.