Uniontown Police investigating November shooting

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published December 7, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST

Police in Uniontown are searching for suspects involved in a November shooting.

Investigators say on November 25, 2023 between 5 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. shots rang out at a residence in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue, Uniontown, AL.

Thankfully, no one was injured, however, investigators say there was property damage as a result of the shooting.

The suspects are wanted for discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, which is a Class C felony.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward. If you have any information, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
