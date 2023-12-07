Uniontown Police investigating November shooting

Police in Uniontown are searching for suspects involved in a November shooting.

Investigators say on November 25, 2023 between 5 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. shots rang out at a residence in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue, Uniontown, AL.

Thankfully, no one was injured, however, investigators say there was property damage as a result of the shooting.

The suspects are wanted for discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, which is a Class C felony.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward. If you have any information, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP.