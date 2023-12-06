This year (2023) marked the 15th anniversary of Barack Obama's historic election as the first Black President of the United States. In 2007, two weeks after announcing his White House run, WVAS Station Manager---then Senior News Correspondent Julius White interviewed then Illinois Senator Barack Obama. Proving once again, Alabama State University is "Where History is Made."

*Note: The late Mel Marshall, WVAS longtime personality and Alabama Broadcasters Association Hall of Famer, is also heard in this interview.