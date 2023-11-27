© 2023 WVAS
Lee County inmate recaptured

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published November 27, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST

An escaped inmate is back in custody.

The Alabama Department of Corrections reports escapee; Tom Seabers Pope is back behind bars.

Monday, November 20, 2023 the department reported was missing around 9:18 p.m. on Sunday at the Alex City Detention Facility.

The United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force placed Pope into custody on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

He was originally serving a 180-month sentence for unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are pending.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
