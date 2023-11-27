Lee County inmate recaptured
An escaped inmate is back in custody.
The Alabama Department of Corrections reports escapee; Tom Seabers Pope is back behind bars.
Monday, November 20, 2023 the department reported was missing around 9:18 p.m. on Sunday at the Alex City Detention Facility.
The United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force placed Pope into custody on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.
He was originally serving a 180-month sentence for unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle.
This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are pending.