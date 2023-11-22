Mother fatally shot in Selma

A 33-year-old man is wanted for capital murder in Selma after authorities say he shot and killed a woman in front of her children.

Reports show 33-year-old Tramaine C. Walters shot a woman inside a vehicle on November 12, 2023 in the 1500 block of Tremont Street.

The victim, identified as 32-year-old Jasmine Callens was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Officials say Walter, also known as “Cmoe Carter Jr.” should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone who knows Walter’s whereabouts or has any information on the case is asked to contact the Selma Police Department at 334-874-6611.

