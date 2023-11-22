© 2023 WVAS
Mother fatally shot in Selma

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published November 22, 2023 at 3:08 PM EST

A 33-year-old man is wanted for capital murder in Selma after authorities say he shot and killed a woman in front of her children.

Reports show 33-year-old Tramaine C. Walters shot a woman inside a vehicle on November 12, 2023 in the 1500 block of Tremont Street.

The victim, identified as 32-year-old Jasmine Callens was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Officials say Walter, also known as “Cmoe Carter Jr.” should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone who knows Walter’s whereabouts or has any information on the case is asked to contact the Selma Police Department at 334-874-6611.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
