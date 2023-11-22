© 2023 WVAS
Happy Thanksgiving!

Inmate escapes Alexander City

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published November 22, 2023 at 3:04 PM EST

The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for escaped inmate 35-year-old Tom Seabers Pope.

Pope is described as a white male standing 5’7’’ weighing around 160 pounds.  Pope has short brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen on Sunday around 6:40 p.m. at the Alex City Detention Facility. 

Central Alabama Crimestoppers is offering a cash reward, if you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the escaped inmate, you are asked to please call the police or CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP. 
Melanie Hogan
Melanie Hogan
