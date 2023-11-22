Inmate escapes Alexander City

The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for escaped inmate 35-year-old Tom Seabers Pope.

Pope is described as a white male standing 5’7’’ weighing around 160 pounds. Pope has short brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen on Sunday around 6:40 p.m. at the Alex City Detention Facility.

Central Alabama Crimestoppers is offering a cash reward, if you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the escaped inmate, you are asked to please call the police or CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.