Happy Thanksgiving!

Trenholm opens food pantry

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published November 17, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST

Students at Trenholm State Community College in Montgomery now have a food pantry.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Wednesday morning for the “Councill Food Pantry, Food for Success.”

Organizers say the food pantry was made possible by generous donations from the Heart of Alabama Food Director Michael Coleman says he’s just glad to help out.

Another major contributor is Montgomery Pastor Ken Austin, the Executive Director of the Mercy House and the MAP Center for Excellence.

The food pantry will provide essential support including fresh fruits and vegetables as well as hygiene products.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
