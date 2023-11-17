Trenholm opens food pantry

Students at Trenholm State Community College in Montgomery now have a food pantry.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Wednesday morning for the “Councill Food Pantry, Food for Success.”

Organizers say the food pantry was made possible by generous donations from the Heart of Alabama Food Director Michael Coleman says he’s just glad to help out.

Another major contributor is Montgomery Pastor Ken Austin, the Executive Director of the Mercy House and the MAP Center for Excellence.

The food pantry will provide essential support including fresh fruits and vegetables as well as hygiene products.