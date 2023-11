If you are in need of identification, the “Take the City Back Job Fair and Free ID event” will take place on Saturday, November 18th at Level Two.

The event is open to individuals aged 15 and up. It will start at 1 p.m. and end at 3 p.m.

Level Two is located at 15 West South Blvd in Montgomery.

It is sponsored by the City of Montgomery Office of Violence Prevention and The Montgomery County Probate Office.