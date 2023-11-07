© 2023 WVAS
Happy Thanksgiving!

"The Wiz" comes to ASU

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published November 7, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST

Alabama State University’s Department of Theatre Arts will be hosting its production of “The Wiz” this month.

A few members of the cast stopped by WVAS to talk about the show.

The cast includes the Tin man played by Tavarius House, the Lion is played by Garrison York and is produced by Assistant Director Muhammad Ali.

Performances will begin on November 16th through the 18th at 7 p.m. and on November 19th at 3:00 p.m. the Lelia Barlow Theatre.

Tickets are $10 for students, $20 general admission and $15 for groups of 10 or more. Tickets for “The Wiz” are available at ASU’s Box Office at (334) 229-6929 or (334) 229-4551.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
