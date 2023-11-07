"The Wiz" comes to ASU

Alabama State University’s Department of Theatre Arts will be hosting its production of “The Wiz” this month.

A few members of the cast stopped by WVAS to talk about the show.

The cast includes the Tin man played by Tavarius House, the Lion is played by Garrison York and is produced by Assistant Director Muhammad Ali.

Performances will begin on November 16th through the 18th at 7 p.m. and on November 19th at 3:00 p.m. the Lelia Barlow Theatre.

Tickets are $10 for students, $20 general admission and $15 for groups of 10 or more. Tickets for “The Wiz” are available at ASU’s Box Office at (334) 229-6929 or (334) 229-4551.