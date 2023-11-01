Update on Dadeville mass shooting suspects

Youthful offender status has been denied for three of the six suspects in the Dadeville mass shooting .

Circuit Judge William Thornton issued the order Monday.

20-year-old Wilson Lamar Hill, Jr., 19-year-old Willie George Brown, Jr., and a third defendant, who is under the age of 18, appeared in court last week to find out whether youthful offenders status would be granted.

Alabama law states suspects under 21 who are charged with a crime can apply for youthful offender status to prevent them from receiving the same sentencing as adults.

Along with Hill and Brown, Johnny Brown, Tyreese McCullough, Travis McCullough and Sherman Peters III have been indicted in the shooting that left four people dead and 32 others injured.

According to court documents, Hill and Brown will be arraigned on December 28. No word on the third suspect at this time.