Montgomery police are investigating Tuesday’s deadly shooting of a 25-year-old man.

MPD and Fire Medics responded around 6:40 p.m. to the 4200 block of Knoll Gate Road where they found Jeralyric Goldsmith.

Goldsmith was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries where he later died.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide investigation to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000.