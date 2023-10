A conspiracy to smuggle drugs into an Alabama prison has landed a Selma woman in prison.

Authorities say Haley Fuentes will serve her term at the Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore.

According to court documents, on March 27, 2022, the drugs were discovered taped to frozen rice by a prison employee who had the intention of smuggling the drugs into the prison.

Fuentes and a third co-defendant had provided drugs to the prison employee.