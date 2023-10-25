© 2023 WVAS
ASU Trio Program to host food drive

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published October 25, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT

The Trio Program at Alabama State University will be accepting donations for its first Thanksgiving Food Drive.

As part of the Communiversity philosophy established by President Dr. Quinton Ross Junior, The University College and First Gen-scholars club will be collecting nonperishables and hygiene products.

Organizer ASU Trio Director Acquanetta McCants Pinkard says the donations will benefit the Mercy House in Montgomery. Pinkard says you can drop off items in McGhee Hall Room 109 through November 6th.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
