ASU Trio Program to host food drive

The Trio Program at Alabama State University will be accepting donations for its first Thanksgiving Food Drive.

As part of the Communiversity philosophy established by President Dr. Quinton Ross Junior, The University College and First Gen-scholars club will be collecting nonperishables and hygiene products.

Organizer ASU Trio Director Acquanetta McCants Pinkard says the donations will benefit the Mercy House in Montgomery. Pinkard says you can drop off items in McGhee Hall Room 109 through November 6th.