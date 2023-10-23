Birmingham to honor Carlton Reese Memorial Unity Choir

The City of Birmingham will honor the Carlton Reese Memorial Unity Choir on Friday, Oct. 27during its 2023 “Awaken” event.

The choir was created in 1959 by civil rights icon, the Reverend Fred L Shuttlesworth under the leadership of Mamie Brown Mason and Nims Gay.

In 1960, Carlton Reese, a young gifted musician created a number of freedom songs and revolutionized the choir; founding member and Choir Director Eloise Ford Gaffney says she has fond memories performing in front of civil rights greats including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The event will take place at the Birmingham Museum of Art at 10 a.m.

It is open to the public.

This year’s theme is “Lifting Voices: Changing History.”