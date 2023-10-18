Prison trespasser arrested for contraband

The Alabama Department of Corrections arrested a trespasser at Staton Correctional Facility on Sunday, for attempting to promote prison contraband.

The Staton K-9 unit discovered a trespasser on state property with two bags of contraband.

Officials charged Keldrick Williams with promoting prison contraband, possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespassing.

Williams is in the Elmore County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be added.