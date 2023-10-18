© 2023 WVAS
Prison trespasser arrested for contraband

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published October 18, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT

The Alabama Department of Corrections arrested a trespasser at Staton Correctional Facility on Sunday, for attempting to promote prison contraband.

The Staton K-9 unit discovered a trespasser on state property with two bags of contraband.

Officials charged Keldrick Williams with promoting prison contraband, possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespassing.

Williams is in the Elmore County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be added.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan