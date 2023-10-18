Councilwoman Marche Johnson speaks on Black businesses being targeted
Montgomery City Council member Marche Johnson recently claimed area businesses serving the black customers are more commonly fined by the Montgomery Fire Rescue Department inspectors.
Wednesday Johnson says she supports the department, law enforcement and what is right.
Montgomery Fire Chief Miford Jordan said during Tuesday's meeting, "there were 17 clubs inspected and there’s no way we targeted one club.”
Johnson added there was an increase of fees attached to several black centered events.