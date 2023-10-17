© 2023 WVAS
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month!

Breast Cancer Awareness Event this weekend

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published October 17, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Groups across the country are hosting events to raise awareness including the Sisters Network Incorporated; it’s a national African-American Breast Cancer Survivorship organization.

Montgomery Affiliate Chapter president Lathesia McClenney says she appreciates the support from the network.

According to the website, Karen Eubanks Jackson, founded the Sisters Network Inc. in 1994 in Houston Texas.

McClenny says a Pink Power Tour will take place on Saturday, October 21, 2023 from 10 a.m. -noon in Montgomery at Embassy Suites.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
