Breast Cancer Awareness Event this weekend

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Groups across the country are hosting events to raise awareness including the Sisters Network Incorporated; it’s a national African-American Breast Cancer Survivorship organization.

Montgomery Affiliate Chapter president Lathesia McClenney says she appreciates the support from the network.

According to the website, Karen Eubanks Jackson, founded the Sisters Network Inc. in 1994 in Houston Texas.

McClenny says a Pink Power Tour will take place on Saturday, October 21, 2023 from 10 a.m. -noon in Montgomery at Embassy Suites.

