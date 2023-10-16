© 2023 WVAS
Carlee Russell guilty of misdemeanor charges

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published October 16, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT

An Alabama woman accused of falsely telling police she was abducted after stopping to check on a toddler is appealing her municipal court conviction. A municipal judge on Wednesday found 26-year-old Carlee Russell guilty of misdemeanor charges of false reporting to law enforcement and falsely reporting an incident. The guilty judgement came after Russell's attorneys agreed to “stipulate and appeal" the case, a legal maneuver to move the case to circuit court where proceedings will start anew.

Russell’s summer disappearance and her story of being abducted after stopping her car to check on the child — captivated the nation before police called it a hoax.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
